UK minister calls on Trump to condemn violence at U.S. Capitol

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 12:59 IST
Britain's interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump was "terrible beyond words" and called on Trump to condemn the violence.

"He should absolutely condemn everything that has taken place," Patel said on Sky News. "He made a statement yesterday and it did very little to de-escalate the situation.... Words of provocation are completely wrong."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the scenes in Washington, D.C., as "disgraceful" late on Wednesday.

