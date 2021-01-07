Left Menu
U.S. House of Representatives rejects second objection to presidential election results

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:20 IST
A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday morning voted down a move by allies of President Donald Trump to reject Pennsylvania's electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay its certification.

The House rejection of the measure came a couple of hours after the Senate also voted it down.

Once voting is completed in the House, the two chambers of Congress are expected to resume their joint session to consider election results from other states.

