Kerala BJP chief tests positive for COVID-19
Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party State President, K Surendran has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:00 IST
Kerala BJP president K Surendran has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged those who had come in close contact with him recently to isolate themselves.
"I have tested COVID positive and admitted in MIMS hospital, Kozhikode. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently to self-isolate," Surendran said in a tweet. Kerala had reported 6,394 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
