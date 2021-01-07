Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parmod Sawant appeals to women to take lead in every field, follow ideals of Shashikala Kakodkar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to all women to come forward to lead in every field be it literary, social, political, industrial sector among others for their welfare and betterment of society.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:52 IST
Parmod Sawant appeals to women to take lead in every field, follow ideals of Shashikala Kakodkar
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paying homage to Shashikala Kakodkar (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday appealed to all women to come forward to lead in every field be it literary, social, political, industrial sector among others for their welfare and betterment of society. Speaking at the function "Matrumelava 2021" organised by Gomantak Maratha Samaj to observe 86th Birth anniversary of late Shashikala Kakodkar at Rajaram Smruti Sabhagruha in the city, Sawant said to achieve the desired result in this direction the women should follow the ideals of late Shashikala Kakodkar who became first woman Chief Minister of Goa.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the demand raised by Gomantak Maratha Samaj for celebrating this day at the State level and also to name any upcoming project in Goa after late Shashikala Kakodkar and agreed to consider the demand that is subject to fulfilment of the required procedure. "Tributes to the first woman Chief Minister of Goa Shashikala 'Tai' Kakodkar on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to the state of Goa is unparalleled," Sawant tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

Facebook will bar President Donald Trump from posting on its system at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the platform said Thursday.In a post announcing the unprecedented move, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said ...

Sterling stutters as UK negative rates speculation swirls

Sterling held below a 2-12 year high on Thursday as speculation swirled that the Bank of England could bring in sub-zero benchmark interest rates earlier than expected to counter the economic hit from a third coronavirus national lockdown.T...

UK reports 52,618 new COVID-19 cases, 1,162 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 52,618 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 1,162 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.Wednesdays data had shown 62,322 new coronavirus infections and 1,041 deaths.Also...

Rajdhani superfast special train between Mumbai-Delhi to speed up from Jan 9

The Central Railway on Thursday announced that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani superfast special train will speed up and have an additional halt at Gwalior from January 9 onwards. From January 9, pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021