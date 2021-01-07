Left Menu
Telangana CM Rao has "mild chest infection", given medication: Doctors

Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao was on Thursday diagnosed with mild chestinfection, doctors said, ruling out any serious health issues.The 66-year old TRS supremo underwent various tests,including routine annual screening, at the hospital, andreturned home, a day after he complained of cough and mildchest pain, they said.The chest CT scan was alright except for the mildinfection and he was being given antibiotics and alreadyresponding to the treatment, a doctor told reporters here.There is not much of a problem.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:32 IST
Telangana Chief Minister KChandrasekhar Rao was on Thursday diagnosed with mild chestinfection, doctors said, ruling out any serious health issues.

The 66-year old TRS supremo underwent various tests,including routine annual screening, at the hospital, andreturned home, a day after he complained of cough and mildchest pain, they said.

The chest CT scan was alright ''except for the mildinfection'' and he was being given antibiotics and alreadyresponding to the treatment, a doctor told reporters here.

''There is not much of a problem. There is no serioushealth problem. The remaining reports would come tomorrow...

As per available reports, kidney, heart, liver and lungs arefunctioning well,'' he said.

Rao was examined at home on Wednesday and advised tovisit the hospital for conducting tests, the doctor said.

The tests were routinely carried out every year and thelatest reports ''have been good so far'', he said.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said earlierin the day that Rao complained of burning sensation in thelungs and that he would undergo diagnostic tests at thehospital.

After preliminary tests, the doctors recommended that thechief minister should undergoMRI, CT Scan and other testsatthehospital, the release said.

