Guj BJP chief announces new team of office-bearers

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil onThursday announced a new team of office-bearers of the party'sstate unit.

He appointed seven vice-presidents, five generalsecretaries and eight secretaries.

The post of general secretary (organisation), which isconsidered the most important position in the party's stateunit, on which the appointee is a full-time RSS worker, wasretained by Bhikubhai Dalsania.

Paatil announced the new team more than five monthsafter he took over as the party's state unit president in July2020.

Gordhan Zadaphia has been retained as the vice-president in the new team.

Apart from Dalsania, Bhargav Bhatt and Rajni Patel areother general secretaries of Gujarat BJP.

The state BJP also appointed two treasures, SurendraPatel and Dharmendra Shah, who would look after finance of theBJP.

This team led by Paatil will most probably lead theBJP in the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in2022.

