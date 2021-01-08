Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. transportation chief resigning after Trump supporters storm Capitol

She said in an email to staff that the Capitol attack "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside." She made the announcement a day after McConnell condemned the actions of the mob that descended on the Capitol and the effort by some Republican lawmakers to block formal congressional certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory. Trump has claimed without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud and sought unsuccessfully to overturn his loss.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 03:04 IST
U.S. transportation chief resigning after Trump supporters storm Capitol

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Thursday she would resign, citing the storming of the U.S. Capitol by violent supporters of President Donald Trump. Chao, the wife of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, was the first Cabinet secretary to announce her departure after the incident on Wednesday. Many lower-level administration officials have announced they would resign, including several White House aides.

Chao said her resignation would take effect on Monday, just nine days before Trump leaves office. She said in an email to staff that the Capitol attack "has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside." She made the announcement a day after McConnell condemned the actions of the mob that descended on the Capitol and the effort by some Republican lawmakers to block formal congressional certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory.

Trump has claimed without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud and sought unsuccessfully to overturn his loss. "We will help my announced successor Mayor Pete Buttigieg," said Chao, who has led the department for four years. She was labor secretary and deputy transportation secretary under prior Republican presidents.

She had said in a Dec. 31 Reuters interview that she planned to remain on the job through Jan. 20 when Biden takes office. During her four-year tenure, she has overseen a number of key rulemakings including a joint effort with the Environmental Protection Agency to roll back the Obama-era fuel economy standards as well as the Federal Aviation Administration's 20-month grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Chao has also headed the department's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was an advocate for giving airlines tens of billions of dollars in payroll assistance to keep thousands of workers on the payroll. But the department came under criticism for not mandating facial coverings in interstate travel including on airplanes. The department has also taken steps to eliminate barriers to deployment of self-driving, while critics - including the National Transportation Safety Board - say regulators have failed to ensure the safety of autonomous vehicles being tested.

In the December interview, Chao acknowledged she had been "fairly quiet on the media front." She said she had focused on trying to boost innovative technologies like self-driving vehicles, commercial space and drones "by eliminating unnecessary obstacles."

"We are going to be remembered for having laid the foundation during a transformational time in transportation technologies and preparing the way for the transportation system of the future," Chao added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Graham: Trump's actions were 'problem' in Capitol violence

One of President Donald Trumps top congressional allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham has said that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the US Capitol, adding that he didnt regret helping Trump but that the whole ...

Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant case

Australias Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital from Friday evening after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain.We know tha...

Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

Three days before the pro-President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the US Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out ...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The block b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021