Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's political future in peril after Capitol attack, advisers say

But his behavior on Wednesday - goading supporters to march on the Capitol to encourage lawmakers to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 election, and then failing quickly to call on them to stand down after violence ensued - has sickened people who work and used to work for him and, they said, changed the equation for his post-presidential relevance. "It was a dereliction of duty as commander-in-chief and I think he will be mortally wounded from a political career going forward," one former White House official who worked for Trump said on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:30 IST
Trump's political future in peril after Capitol attack, advisers say
US Capitol protest (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters and his long refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election have jeopardized the president's political future and tainted prospects for his top lieutenants and family members, current and former administration officials said.

The Republican president has dangled the possibility of running for president in 2024, and political operatives had expected him to exert influence over the Republican Party for years to come. But his behavior on Wednesday - goading supporters to march on the Capitol to encourage lawmakers to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 election, and then failing quickly to call on them to stand down after violence ensued - has sickened people who work and used to work for him and, they said, changed the equation for his post-presidential relevance.

"It was a dereliction of duty as commander-in-chief and I think he will be mortally wounded from a political career going forward," one former White House official who worked for Trump said on Thursday. "He has blood on his hands from yesterday. A woman died." Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, pushed past police, and roamed through the building, forcing lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate. One woman died after being shot by police; three other individuals died of medical emergencies.

"There's no recovering from what happened. It was sedition. I don't see how there's a future," said another former administration official, referring to Trump and his top aides. "I think the Cabinet members that stayed and that aren't speaking out now or even quietly resigning have a stain forever." The former administration official singled out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Trump acolyte who may have presidential ambitions, for not doing more to condemn what happened. Pompeo issued a tweet in which he called the violence "unacceptable." The State Department declined to comment further.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Thursday she would resign, as did Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who cited the impact of Trump's rhetoric in spurring the Capitol melee. Other lower level administration officials have announced their departures, too, with roughly two weeks to go before the end of Trump's administration. The president came as close as he has to a concession in a video statement on Thursday night in which he pledged to work towards a smooth transfer of power to the new administration and called the violence at the Capitol a "heinous attack."

But the statement was late, and it came after intervention from his daughter, Ivanka, according to one current White House official, who noted that the political hit from the week's events would extend to his family members, such as daughter-in-law Lara Trump, a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The former officials who spoke to Reuters for this story had been broadly supportive of the president, even after leaving their posts earlier in his four-year tenure.

Trump has raised massive amounts of money in the period since the election, capitalizing on discontent he has fomented by falsely claiming the election was rigged against him through widespread voter fraud. But another former White House official said the president's ability to bring in cash would be inhibited now, too, with the exception of smaller donations from still-ardent supporters in his political base.

"I think anything above low-dollar-crazy is going to be a problem," the former official said. "Anything above the $100 giver is out." Many elected officials within the Republican Party have turned on Trump because of the violence, a break that could lessen his leverage over the political futures of other Republicans as well as his own. Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time defender of the president, declared on Wednesday night that "enough is enough" and said Biden had been elected lawfully.

"I don't think he's going to be elected to anything else," a third former White House official said of Trump. "As time goes on, he will continue to be a very strong voice and he will have a very big following, but ... I think this lessens the chances that he runs for anything."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity MFs log Rs 10,147 cr outflow in Dec, industry asset base surpasses Rs 31 lakh cr-mark 

Equity mutual funds witnessed a massive outflow of Rs 10,147 crore in December, making it the sixth consecutive monthly withdrawal, even as the industrys asset base surged to an all-time high of over Rs 31 lakh crore.However, investors put ...

EU says it has secured nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID shots

The European Union reached a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 300 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, in a move that would give the EU nearly half of the firms global outp...

Paris' Louvre museum visitors fell by three quarters in 2020 due to COVID crisis

The Louvre museum in Paris - home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art - suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis.The Louvre said in a statement on Friday that its over...

Avian flu: Over 1.60 lakh poultry birds to be culled in Haryana’s Panchkula

Over 1.60 lakh birds of five poultry farms in Haryanas Panchkula district are set to be culled as some poultry samples there have tested positive for the avian flu, Agriculture minister J P Dalal said on Friday.Five poultry samples of Siddh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021