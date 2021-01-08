Nadda holds meeting with BJP leaders to discuss strategy for Rajasthan by-polls

Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday held a meeting with Rajasthan BJP leaders, including party's state president Satish Punia, Rajendra Rathore and Gulab Chand Kataria for the upcoming by-polls in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:33 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday held a meeting with Rajasthan BJP leaders, including party's state president Satish Punia, Rajendra Rathore and Gulab Chand Kataria for the upcoming by-polls in the state. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and general secretary Arun Singh were also present in the meeting conducted here in the national capital.

Rajasthan BJP leaders held a discussion with Nadda regarding the candidates and the party's internal strategy for the by-elections, for which dates are yet to be declared. The meeting assumes significance as it comes amid the speculation that all is not "well" within BJP in Rajasthan.

After the meeting which continued for 2 hours, BJP leaders have categorically dismissed that there were any rifts within the party. They further asserted that if any such situation arises, the leaders will solve it within the party. "We discussed the organisational matter as a lot of appointments have to be done at a lower level. As the by-elections in the state are around the corner, we discussed strategy for the election with the party president," Punia said.

Apart from Rajasthan leaders, top sources in the party said they also discussed booth level strategy for the by-polls. Nadda will visit Rajasthan in the coming days and the plan of action for the same was also discussed in the meeting, according to the sources. (ANI)

