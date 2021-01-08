Trump, after promising orderly transition, vows to give 'voice' to supporters

Trump, after promising orderly transition, vows to give 'voice' to supportersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:30 IST
President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to continue to give a "giant voice" to his supporters, one day after releasing a video promising an orderly transition after Congress certified Joe Biden as president-elect despite pro-Trump rioters at the U.S. Capitol.
The nearly 75 million people who voted for him "will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form," Trump tweeted, without giving any other details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
