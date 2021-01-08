Maharashtra BJP leaders meet JP Nadda to review poll blow

Left Menu
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra unit leaders including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sudhir Mungantivar and the party's state president Chandrakant Patil on Friday met Party president JP Nadda in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:02 IST
Maharashtra BJP unit leaders met JP Nadda on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Aashique Hussain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra unit leaders including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sudhir Mungantivar and the party's state president Chandrakant Patil on Friday met Party president JP Nadda in Delhi.

The meeting was held to review the results of the recently concluded Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra. Chandrakant Patil said, "This meeting took place with JP Nadda as he couldn't come to Maharashtra since he assumed office and in the meeting, forthcoming panchayat election was discussed. We also discussed the MLC election loss."

"Any initiative taken during corona pandemic was done by the Centre only whether it was distributing masks or providing PPE. The central government will help in the future as well," he added. Out of the six state legislative council seats, BJP bagged only one; Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) secured four and one went to an independent candidate.

The state legislative council polls for six seats -- three graduate constituencies in Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad, two teacher constituencies in Pune and Amravati, and one local body in Dhule-Nandurbar, took place on December 1. The counting was held on December 3 and results declared on December 4. (ANI)

