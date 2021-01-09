Left Menu
Draft of article of impeachment says Trump incited insurrection -MSNBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 02:50 IST
A draft of the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump drawn up by Democratic members of the House of Representatives after the storming of the U.S. Capitol accuses him of engaging in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting insurrection, MSNBC reported on Friday.

The draft says the Republican president willfully made statements that encouraged imminent lawless action at the Capitol, MSNBC said, adding that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had yet to endorse the language of the draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

