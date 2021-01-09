Left Menu
Those who stormed Capitol are domestic terrorists: Biden

And thatll be a judgment for the Justice Department to make as to what the charges should be.. They should be prosecuted, he said in response to a question.Biden sought an investigation into purported pictures of the Capitol Police personnel taking selfies with the protesters.The president-elect also slammed Republican Senator Ted Cruz and several others.I think they should be just flat beaten the next time they run.

PTI | Wilmington | Updated: 09-01-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 07:17 IST
President-elect Joe Biden has said those who stormed the US Capitol were a bunch of thugs, white supremacists, domestic terrorists and they should be prosecuted.

Biden said the authorities had to be held accountable for the failures that occurred and it had to be made sure that this could never, ever happen again.

''They should be treated as they're a bunch of thugs, insurrectionist, white supremacists, and anti-Semites, and it's not enough,'' Biden told reporters at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware. ''These are bunch of thugs, thugs and their terrorists, domestic terrorists. And that'll be a judgment for the Justice Department to make as to what the charges should be..'' ''They should be prosecuted,'' he said in response to a question.

Biden sought an investigation into purported pictures of the Capitol Police personnel taking selfies with the protesters.

The president-elect also slammed Republican Senator Ted Cruz and several others.

''I think they should be just flat beaten the next time they run. I think the American public has a real good clear look at who they are. They are part of the big lie. The big lie,'' he alleged.

The president-elect added that that he was pleased that some of the more prominent Republicans said people like Cruz were as responsible in terms of people believing the lies as, not as responsible, but similarly responsible like Trump.

''But they didn't say go to the Capitol, I'll be with you. Follow. That's a different story,” he said. PTI LKJHMB

