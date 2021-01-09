Maha hospital fire: CM Thackeray orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday expressed grief over the death ofnewborn babies in the fire at the Bhandara district hospitaland ordered a probe.

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in theSpecial Newborn Care Unit of the hospital in the eastMaharashtra city in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said.

The infants were aged between a month and threemonths, a doctor said.

Thackeray spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope soonafter learning about the incident which occurred in the childcare unit in the hospital, as per a statement issued by theChief Minister's Office.

''The chief Minister has ordered a probe in the entireincident. He spoke to the district collector and policesuperintendent and asked them to probe the fire,'' thestatement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)