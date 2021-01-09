Cong charges against BJP to hide their confusion: Shobha

Left Menu
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:39 IST
The Congress in Karnataka ishurling baseless charges against the BJP governments in thestate and at the Centre to hide the ''confusion'' in theirparty, BJP leader and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP ShobhaKarandlaje alleged on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, she said the Congress has noanswer to the development works being initiated by the BJPgovernments at the Centre and state.

''The Congress leadership in the state is in confusion asformer Chief Minister Siddarmaiah does not approve thefunctioning style of KPCC chief D K Shivakumar,'' she said.

She claimed that Shivakumar does not enjoy the fullsupport of his own party workers or the people of the state.

On the allegation that some BJP workers were involved inthe pro-Pakistan slogan raising issue at Ujire recently, shesaid her party workers would never resort to such an act.

Dismissing the charge as totally false, she wanted thepolice to act sternly and book all the culprits responsiblefor the incident.

The pro Pakistan slogans were raised outside a panchayatelection counting centre at Ujjire in Dakshina Kannadadistrict on December 30, allegedly by some Social DemocraticParty of India activists, against whom a sedition case hasbeen registered.

