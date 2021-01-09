Raj top official briefs Centre about state’s preparations for COVID vaccination programme

Rajasthan Chief secretary Niranjan Arya on Saturday briefed Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba about the preparations for the rollout of the coronavirus vaccination programme in the state.

In a video conference with Gauba, Arya said the dry run was successfully conducted at 18 places in seven districts in the first phase on January 2 and at 102 places in all districts on January 8 across the state.

He said healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated first in the state.

Arya suggested that Panchayati Raj staffers have also done good work at the grassroots level during the coronavirus pandemic and they should also be considered as frontline workers and should be vaccinated, according to a press release issued here.

In the first phase of the vaccination campaign, a total of 3,056 medical institutions have been identified as session sites, he said.

Arya said the state has set up three state level, seven divisional level and 34 district level vaccine stores while 2,444 cold chain points are functional at community and primary health centres.

The chief secretary said the state level task force and district level task force are constantly holding meetings to review preparations for the vaccination programme, the release said.

