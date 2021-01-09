Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account

Twitter Inc on Friday deleted new tweets posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on official government account @POTUS and suspended the account of his presidential campaign, after booting his personal account off the platform permanently. Trump tweeted "We will not be SILENCED!" from the @POTUS government account, with 33.4 million followers. Twitter had permanently suspended the president's go-to megaphone, his @realDonaldTrump personal account, hours earlier. An isolated Trump, cut off from Twitter, faces a new drive for impeachment

An increasingly isolated and angry President Donald Trump, cut off by Twitter in the waning days of his term, faces a renewed drive by Democrats to remove him from office after he incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. Twitter permanently cut off Trump's personal account and access to his nearly 90 million followers late on Friday, citing the risk of further incitement of violence, three days after Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump to blame for death of woman trampled in Capitol riot, family member says

The brother-in-law of a woman killed during Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn President Donald Trump's election loss said he blames Trump for the riot, and has joined calls for him to be removed from office. Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old resident of Kennesaw, Georgia, was one of four civilians who died in the rioting, according to Washington, DC police. A Capitol Police officer also died from injuries in the melee. Colorado grand jury to probe Elijah McClain's fatal police encounter

Colorado's attorney general on Friday convened a grand jury probe into the death of Elijah McClain, a young unarmed Black man placed in a chokehold and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine while under arrest. McClain, 23, was walking on a street alone in the Denver suburb of Aurora in August 2019 when he was stopped and subdued by three police officers responding to a report that he had been seen acting suspiciously. ICUs clogged on the way in, morgues on the way out in California's COVID crisis

Southern California is so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases that patients are backed up trying to get into hospitals, and corpses get stuck in another logjam once they leave. At one hospital in Orange County, ambulances loaded with patients are lining up outside waiting for space in the intensive care unit, and COVID-19 patients fill the emergency room hallway. Judge blocks dramatic overhaul of U.S. asylum system from taking effect

A U.S. federal judge in California on Friday blocked the Trump administration from implementing a new rule that would have dramatically reshaped the U.S. asylum system and restricted asylum eligibility for immigrants seeking refuge in the United States. The injunction undermines the Trump administration's last-minute efforts to solidify its hardline immigration policies before U.S. president-elect Joe Biden takes office later this month. Migrant caravan will not be allowed to pass, says U.S. border official

The United States, its Central American allies and Mexico will not allow a group of migrants that is readying a trip north from Honduras to travel to the U.S. border, a senior U.S. border official said on Friday. Hondurans have taken to WhatsApp and Facebook groups, some of which have thousands of subscribers, to organize another caravan scheduled to leave from the country's northern city San Pedro Sula on Jan. 15, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that the laptop belonged to a conference room and was used for presentations. He declined to offer further details. U.S. World War Two veterans roll up sleeves for vaccination in Los Angeles

Harry Corre, a U.S. Army veteran of World War Two who survived the Bataan Death March and a Japanese slave labor camp, rolled up his sleeve on Friday for his second coronavirus vaccine shot at a VA hospital in Los Angeles to help promote immunizations. Corre, 97, was one of three World War Two vets, all former prisoners of war, receiving vaccinations at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System outside a newly established mobile isolation unit for COVID-19 patients. Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters. Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.

