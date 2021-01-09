MP's anti-conversion ordinance gets governor's nod, becomes law

Madhya Pradesh Governor AnandibenPatel on Saturday gave assent to an ordinance which penalizesreligious conversions through fraudulent means including thosefor the sake of marriage.

The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance,2020, provides for ten years in jail in some cases. It has several provisions that are similar to the ordinance issuedby the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh against fraudulentconversions.

The ordinance has been promulgated and published inthe gazette notification after the assent of the Governor,Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Madhya Pradesh, RajeshRajora said.

With this notification, the ordinance has become alaw.

''No person shall convert or attempt to convert, eitherdirectly or otherwise, any other person by use ofmisrepresentation, allurement, use of threat of force, undueinfluence, coercion or marriage or by any other fraudulentmeans,'' it said.

Any conversion in contravention of this provisionshall be deemed null and void, it adds.

Any marriage solemnized in violation of this law willalso be considered null and void.

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh took theordinance route as the bill couldn't be tabled in Assemblysince its winter session has been deferred due to the COVID-19situation.

State cabinet had given the nod to this ordinance ina meeting on December 29.

There is a provision of three to 10 years ofimprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 in cases of marriagecarried out by hiding religion.

In cases involving religious conversion of membersof Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors, a provisionhas been made for imprisonment of two to 10 years and Rs50,000 fine.

The parents, legal guardian or custodian andbrothers and sisters of the converted person can lodge acomplaint in this regard.

Those willing to convert will need to apply to thedistrict administration 60 days in advance.

The victim women will be entitled to get maintenanceunder the law. The children born out of such marriages wouldbe entitled to inherit the fathers properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)