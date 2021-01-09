K'taka by-polls: Cong high command to decide on candidates

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI): The Karnataka Congress wouldsoon send its recommendations to the party high commandregarding candidates to by-elections for Belgaum Lok Sabha,and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats, party's statepresident D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.

The by-poll schedule is yet to be announced by theElection Commission.

''Regarding the Belgaum Lok Sabha and BasavakalyanAssembly constituency, I have called for a meeting of leadersand gathered their suggestions. Soon, we will send ourrecommendations for the two seats, along with Maski Assemblyconstituency, to the high command,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with partyleaders here, he said the party high command would finalisethe candidates.

While by-polls to Belgaum Lok Sabha and BasavakalyanAssembly seats are necessitated following the death of UnionMinister Suresh Angadi and MLA B Narayan Rao respectively dueto COVID-19 in September last year, Maski seat fell vacantfollowing the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil whohad won in 2018 from Congress and is now with the BJP.

According to sources, names of KPCC working presidentSatish Jarkiholi, former MP Prakash Hukkeri and Belgaum RuralMLA Laxmi Hebbalkars brother Channaraj Hattiholi are doingthe rounds for the Belgaum seat.

For Basavakalyan, names of MLC Vijay Singh, the son offormer Chief Minister (late) N Dharam Singh, and Mallamma,the widow of MLA B Narayan Rao, are under consideration, theysaid.

For Maski, a section of senior Congress leaders hasindicated that the name of Basanagouda Turvihal, who recentlyjoined the party, is being considered.

Turvihal, who was the BJPs 2018 candidate from Maski,had lost by just 213 against Prathapagouda Patil of theCongress, who is now with the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)