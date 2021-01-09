Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka by-polls: Cong high command to decide on candidates

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:05 IST
K'taka by-polls: Cong high command to decide on candidates

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI): The Karnataka Congress wouldsoon send its recommendations to the party high commandregarding candidates to by-elections for Belgaum Lok Sabha,and Basavakalyan and Maski Assembly seats, party's statepresident D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.

The by-poll schedule is yet to be announced by theElection Commission.

''Regarding the Belgaum Lok Sabha and BasavakalyanAssembly constituency, I have called for a meeting of leadersand gathered their suggestions. Soon, we will send ourrecommendations for the two seats, along with Maski Assemblyconstituency, to the high command,'' he said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with partyleaders here, he said the party high command would finalisethe candidates.

While by-polls to Belgaum Lok Sabha and BasavakalyanAssembly seats are necessitated following the death of UnionMinister Suresh Angadi and MLA B Narayan Rao respectively dueto COVID-19 in September last year, Maski seat fell vacantfollowing the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil whohad won in 2018 from Congress and is now with the BJP.

According to sources, names of KPCC working presidentSatish Jarkiholi, former MP Prakash Hukkeri and Belgaum RuralMLA Laxmi Hebbalkars brother Channaraj Hattiholi are doingthe rounds for the Belgaum seat.

For Basavakalyan, names of MLC Vijay Singh, the son offormer Chief Minister (late) N Dharam Singh, and Mallamma,the widow of MLA B Narayan Rao, are under consideration, theysaid.

For Maski, a section of senior Congress leaders hasindicated that the name of Basanagouda Turvihal, who recentlyjoined the party, is being considered.

Turvihal, who was the BJPs 2018 candidate from Maski,had lost by just 213 against Prathapagouda Patil of theCongress, who is now with the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TMC doesn't represent Bengali culture, BJP represents it: J P Nadda

Taking a swipe at the TMC foraccusing it of trying to destroy the Bengali culture, BJPnational President J P Nadda on Saturday said Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee headed Trinamool Congress never representedthe Bengali culture rather symbolis...

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...

Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party AAP Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an ...

Pope Francis "astonished" by assault on U.S. Capitol

Pope Francis said on Saturday he was astonished by the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week by supporters of President Donald Trump, and denounced the violence as an assault on democracy.I was astonished because they are people so d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021