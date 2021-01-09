TMC represents anarchy, not Bengali culture: Nadda
Amid the accusation of theTrinamool Congress that the BJP does not have any idea aboutthe culture of Bengal, the saffron partys president J P Naddaon Saturday claimed that the TMC never represented the Bengaliculture but symbolized anarchy and corruption.Nadda, while addressing a press conference here,alleged that the ruling party of the state is working with acriminal instinct and has institutionalised corruption.The TMC never represented true Bengali culture.PTI | Bardhaman | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:14 IST
Amid the accusation of the Trinamool Congress that the BJP does not have any idea about the culture of Bengal, the saffron party's president J P Naddaon Saturday claimed that the TMC never represented the Bengali culture but symbolized ''anarchy and corruption''.
Nadda, while addressing a press conference here, alleged that the ruling party of the state is working with a criminal instinct and has institutionalised corruption.
''The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion. The BJP and Shyama Prasad Mookherjee represent true Bengali culture,'' Naddaclaimed.
