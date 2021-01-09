Left Menu
Ex-MP, supporters booked under SC/ST Act for allegedly assaulting doctor: Police

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:40 IST
On being objected to, the youths called the former MP and his supporters who began beating him up and verbally abusing him, he told police. Image Credit: ANI

A former Rajya Sabha MP and his 11 supporters were booked on charges of assaulting and calling names to a Dalit doctor of a mental hospital here and manhandling women and children of his family after barging into his house, police said on Saturday.

Former MP Veer Pal Singh Yadav, presently a leader of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Shivpal Singh Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, was booked under various sections of the IPC besides those of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Baradari police station SHO Shitanshu Sharma said on Saturday.

The case was lodged on the complaint of Dr P P Singh's brother Rajpal Singh who told police that the former MP and his supporters attacked him and his family members, including his brother, when he objected to who youths urinating before his house on Friday night.

When his doctor brother intervened in the matter, the 61-year-old former MP and his supporters also attacked him, said Rajpal Singh, adding when they ran into their house to save themselves, Yadav and his supporters entered his house after them and manhandled even women and children of their family, the SHO said, quoting the complainant.

When contacted, Veer Pal Singh Yadav said the allegations levelled against him are baseless and police should have probed the matter before registering the case.

