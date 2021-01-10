TMC-BJP clashes rock parts of Bengal, few injured

Clashes broke out betweensupporters of the ruling TMC and the BJP in several areas ofEast and West Midnapore districts of Bengal on Sunday, leavinga few of them injured, sources in the two parties said.

Maintaining that the TMC launched an attack on theactivists of his party, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said suchharassment would only help the saffron camp grow from strengthto strength.

''With every attack on our party workers, more peoplewould come out in our support,'' Adhikari, who quit the MamataBanerjee camp to join the BJP last month, told reportersduring a roadshow in Purulia.

Workers of the two parties also crossed swords atBhajachauli in Kanthi area of East Midnapore district, thesources said.

Local BJP leaders alleged that a few of its workerssustained injuries in the attack, even as the TMC claimed thatinfighting in the saffron camp led to the clashes.

Violence was also reported from Marishda in EastMidnapore district.

At Keshpur in West Midnapore, activists of the twoparties allegedly fought each other with bricks and sticks.

Denying the BJP's allegation, TMC East Midnaporedistrict president Ajit Maity said that his party, in fact,had been ''showing restraint in the face of provocation bysaffron party supporters''.

