Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID vaccine: Will attempt to cover eveyone in state, says UP CM

Ahead of the coronavirus vaccination drive from January 16, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government will attempt to cover each and every person in the state. Inaugurating the Arogya Mela, Adityanath said it is just another platform to reach out to people and ensure that all medical facilities are made available to them under one roof.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:56 IST
COVID vaccine: Will attempt to cover eveyone in state, says UP CM

Ahead of the coronavirus vaccination drive from January 16, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government will attempt to cover each and every person in the state. ''The vaccination drive will start from January 16 and we aim to cover each and every person under it. It will also be ensured that all guidelines of the Union government are followed during vaccination,'' Adityanath said while inaugurating a “Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela” at Sankisa in Farrukhabad. The chief minister also reviewed preparations for the drive, the UP government said in a statement issued here. Reiterating the commitment to provide better health care services to the poor, Adityanath said his government is doing it with all its resources and without any discrimination. ''My government is striving hard to provide benefits of all welfare schemes to everyone without any discrimination of caste, creed and religion,'' he said. Inaugurating the “Arogya Mela”, Adityanath said it is just another platform to reach out to people and ensure that all medical facilities are made available to them under one roof. ''Starting today, it will be organised every Sunday at 3,480 PHCs of the state. People will be getting all kind of medical consultancy, primary pathology testing facilities and medicines here,'' the CM said. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Adityanath said there will be no place for those who used to spread fear and terror in the state. ''We have considered 24 crore people of the state as our family,'' he said. The CM said during the previous regime, government jobs were only meant for a specific community. ''Our government does not discriminate between anyone,'' the CM added. Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 management has set an example for the world, he claimed, adding that India is the “only country” that has developed two vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senator Toomey says Trump should resign

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said on Sunday that President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, should resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly rampage.I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and...

Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain

Democratic-led efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term. D...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...

Indigenously developed landing gear systems for UAVs handed over to Navy by CVRDE

Retractable landing gear systemsfor unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenously built by the CombatVehicles Research and Development Establishment here, a unitof the DRDO, were handed over to the Navy on Sunday.The CVRDE, engaged in design and d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021