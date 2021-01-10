Withdraw new agriculture laws: Pilot to Centre

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday demanded from the Union government to withdraw the new farm laws, saying neither farmers nor state governments were consulted over it.

Addressing farmers in Tonk, Pilot said there is not even a single representative of farmers in the Union government and no one is bothered about their plight.

“The economy is collapsing, petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing, cylinder prices are rising, inflation is rising, unemployment is increasing and in such a situation, the government is hitting the farmers with such a move,” he said, demanding the withdrawal of the laws. “This is the first time that different opposition parties are unitedly demanding that the government should withdraw the laws. The government did not discuss the laws with farmers or any state government before enacting these,” he said.

Under the party's “Kisan Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign, Pilot also interacted with farmers in Bamor, Sonva, Harchandeda and Arniyamal gram panchayats. He reached Kabra village riding a bullock cart.

