Siddaramaiah demands nationwide ban on cow slaughter, import and export of cattle products

Senior Congress leaderSiddaramaiah on Sunday demanded a blanket ban on cow slaughteracross India and prohibition of import and export of beef.

In a veiled attack on the BJP government in Karnataka,which recently promulgated an ordinance banning cow slaughterin the state, Siddaramaiah said it was raising emotionalissues without considering the impact of such laws on thestate economy.

''I demand a total ban on the slaughter of cattle acrossIndia. Why have Kerala, Goa and North East been exempted?'' theCongress stalwart asked during an interaction with reportershere.

He also demanded that import and export of beef bebanned.

''Ban beef import too. They say that beef coming fromforeign countries can be eaten.

Isn't the cow in foreign land Go Mata? Beef coming fromAustralia, New Zealand is not your Go Mata?'' Siddaramaiahquestioned.

His third demand was to prohibit leather export.

''Ban leather export. Ban export and import related toanimal products. Make it a national policy,'' the former chiefminister said and alleged that most of the leather exporterswere from the BJP, who are now trying to hoodwink people.

He expressed concern over the impact of such bans on theleather industry.

Describing the BJP as 'fascist', Siddaramaiah said theruling party raised emotional issues without explaining theimpact of such policies on the economy.

''They (BJP leaders) simply talk of worshipping Go Mata(Mother Cow). How many times do they worship Go Mata at home?'' he asked.

According to Siddaramaiah, the cattle becomes a financialburden on the cowherds after 10 years when they grow old andbecome non-productive.

On the Centre's new farm laws, he said the party wouldtake the fight to the streets and also carry out a 'JailBharo' movement.

On the occasion, he also released a booklet titled 'AiduQaede, Asankhyat Sullugalu' (Five Laws, Myriad Lies)explaining the drawbacks of the farm laws introduced by theUnion government.

