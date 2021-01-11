Prahlad Patel slams Kalyan Banerjee for comment on Goddess Sita

Left Menu
Slamming TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for comparing Goddess Sita with Hathras gangrape victim, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday said the 'anti-social elements' that have become public leaders are out of control, and something should be done to control them.

Updated: 11-01-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 09:23 IST
Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for comparing Goddess Sita with Hathras gangrape victim, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday said the 'anti-social elements' that have become public leaders are out of control, and something should be done to control them. Talking to ANI here, the BJP leader said his party is going to win the forthcoming Assembly election in West Bengal, and secure more than 200 seats in the Assembly.

"The leaders of TMC are damaging the limits of our institutions and ideals. These anti-social elements might have become a leader, but their language is crossing all bounds. This anxiousness in them is a result of their knowledge that people are ready to give an answer to them. I recently visited north Bengal and people there are angry and dissatisfied with the TMC government," the Minister said. Patel who recently went on a 3-day visit to north Bengal said that for the people of Darjeeling, said that BJP is the only hope.

"Giving any advice to TMC won't be of any use. People will themselves answer to them. If they are so out of control, then something should be done to control them," he said further. The Minister added that Union Minister Amit Shah's prediction for forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal will be 100 per cent correct, and BJP will win more than 200 seats there.

While addressing the public in a rally in West Bengal earlier, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee compared Goddess Sita's abduction episode with Hathras gangrape victim's fate saying that Sita said this to Lord Ram "I was abducted by Ravan and not by your chelas or else my fate would have been same as Hathras victim!" West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

