Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen's Houthis retain right to respond to US terror designation - official

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:40 IST
Yemen's Houthis retain right to respond to US terror designation - official

A leader of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the Iran-aligned group reserved the right to respond to any U.S. move to blacklist them after the Trump administration announced its intent to designate it as a foreign terrorist organization.

"The policy of the Trump administration and its behaviour is terrorist," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a Twitter post. "We reserve the right to respond to any designation issued by the Trump administration or any administration."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT: 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the countrys central bank governor said, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the ...

Next tranche of commercial mining auction to be launched this month: Coal Minister

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the next tranche of commercial mines auction will be launched this month and stressed that further rounds will continue thereafter.Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony for commercial coal min...

Chhattisgarh: 3 killed in elephant attacks in Jashpur

Three persons have been killed in separate incidents of attack by elephants in ChhattisgarhsJashpur district, a forest official said on Monday.The incidents took place late Sunday evening inPathalgaon forest range of the district, located a...

Focussed on stronger product portfolio for 2021: POCO India

POCO, which was spun off from Xioami as a separate entity last year, is focussed on bringing a stronger portfolio of smartphones and related products this year to strengthen its position in the Indian market.POCO that ranked third after Xia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021