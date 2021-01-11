Yemen's Houthis retain right to respond to US terror designation - official

Yemen's Houthis retain right to respond to US terror designation - officialReuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:40 IST
A leader of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the Iran-aligned group reserved the right to respond to any U.S. move to blacklist them after the Trump administration announced its intent to designate it as a foreign terrorist organization.
"The policy of the Trump administration and its behaviour is terrorist," Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said in a Twitter post. "We reserve the right to respond to any designation issued by the Trump administration or any administration."
