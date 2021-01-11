Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

Local media on Monday also reported that Muhyiddin would appoint a deputy prime minister from UMNO in a bid to stop more of their lawmakers from abandoning his coalition. His office denied the reports.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:53 IST
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook (@ts.muhyiddin)

The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. His premiership has been occupied with managing the coronavirus pandemic, with cases surging past 135,000 total infections including 551 deaths as of Sunday.

"Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement. Muhyiddin took office in March and has remained in power with a slim parliamentary majority, but faces increasing pressure from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) former ruling party, the largest bloc in his ruling pact and whose leaders are unhappy playing second fiddle to the premier's smaller Bersatu party.

One UMNO lawmaker declared on Saturday would no longer support the government, potentially leaving Muhyiddin with a hung parliament. Local media on Monday also reported that Muhyiddin would appoint a deputy prime minister from UMNO in a bid to stop more of their lawmakers from abandoning his coalition.

His office denied the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Don't expect a conclusion from WHO's China visit, says expert

Expectations should be very low that a World Health Organization team of experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will reach a conclusion from their trip to China this month, a health expert affiliated with the...

Schools shut as Madrid clears record snow ahead of cold spell

Schools in Madrid were closed on Monday while most trains and flights resumed as the Spanish capital tried to return to some form of normalcy after a huge snow storm on the weekend. While many in Madrid enjoyed the rare snow fall, skiing ri...

Ocado warns product availability being impacted by COVID-hit suppliers

British online supermarket Ocado has become the first major food retailer to warn that the availability of some products is being impacted by COVID-19 pandemic related staff absences in its supply chain. Deaths from the virus have now excee...

Indonesia reports 8,692 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 214 new deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, January 11 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 8,692 within one day to 836,718, with the death toll adding by 214 to 24,343, the Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the ministry, 7,715 more people w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021