Sonia in touch with oppn leaders for joint par strategy

The Budget Session is slated to start from January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the houses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:33 IST
Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament this month, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is in touch with leaders of various opposition parties who will soon meet to chalk out their joint strategy to corner the government on farm laws, sources said on Monday.

Gandhi is learnt to have started talking to opposition leaders for holding a joint meeting of various parties ahead of the session.

The sources said Gandhi has spoken to some opposition leaders on Monday and will talk to some others on Tuesday to chalk out a joint strategy to corner the government on the farm laws and the state of the economy.

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, are pressing upon the government to repeal the three farm laws, against which the farmers have launched an agitation. The Budget Session is slated to start from January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the houses. The Winter Session of Parliament was not convened due to the pandemic situation.

