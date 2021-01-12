Union minister Shripad Naik undergoes surgeries after accident

Union minister Shripad Naik, whowas injured in a road accident in Karnataka, underwentmultiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) near here during the night, a senior official from thehospital said on Tuesday.

The health condition of the minister is stable, theofficial said.

Naik (68) underwent surgeries for fractures on bothhands and a leg, he said.

The Union minister received injuries, while his wifeVijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with theaccident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he wasreturning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouringKarnataka.

Naik, the BJP MP from North Goa and currently UnionMinister of State for Defence and AYUSH, was shifted to theGMCH near Panaji around 11.10 pm, sources earlier said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday night saidNaik's condition was critical earlier, but now he is ''stable''.

''A team of doctors led by Dean of GMCH Dr ShivanandBandekar is treating him. We are giving him the best medicalcare, the chief minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said another medicalteam is on a standby to ensure best treatment for Naik.

The Karnataka police earlier said that Naik, alongwith his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidanteSai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur toGokarna on Monday night.

On the way, the driver lost control over the car nearHosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and thevehicle overturned, they said.

''It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facieit appears to be the case of the driver losing control of thecar,'' a police officer told PTI in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Goa CMSawant and asked him to ensure proper medical treatment forthe minister, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawantabout speedy medical treatment to the BJP MP.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled thedemise of Naik's wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik'sspeedy recovery.

