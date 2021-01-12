Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Shripad Naik undergoes surgeries after accident

We are giving him the best medicalcare, the chief minister said.Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said another medicalteam is on a standby to ensure best treatment for Naik.The Karnataka police earlier said that Naik, alongwith his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidanteSai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur toGokarna on Monday night.On the way, the driver lost control over the car nearHosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and thevehicle overturned, they said.It was not a collision between vehicles.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:21 IST
Union minister Shripad Naik undergoes surgeries after accident

Union minister Shripad Naik, whowas injured in a road accident in Karnataka, underwentmultiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) near here during the night, a senior official from thehospital said on Tuesday.

The health condition of the minister is stable, theofficial said.

Naik (68) underwent surgeries for fractures on bothhands and a leg, he said.

The Union minister received injuries, while his wifeVijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with theaccident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he wasreturning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouringKarnataka.

Naik, the BJP MP from North Goa and currently UnionMinister of State for Defence and AYUSH, was shifted to theGMCH near Panaji around 11.10 pm, sources earlier said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday night saidNaik's condition was critical earlier, but now he is ''stable''.

''A team of doctors led by Dean of GMCH Dr ShivanandBandekar is treating him. We are giving him the best medicalcare, the chief minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said another medicalteam is on a standby to ensure best treatment for Naik.

The Karnataka police earlier said that Naik, alongwith his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidanteSai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur toGokarna on Monday night.

On the way, the driver lost control over the car nearHosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and thevehicle overturned, they said.

''It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facieit appears to be the case of the driver losing control of thecar,'' a police officer told PTI in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Goa CMSawant and asked him to ensure proper medical treatment forthe minister, sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawantabout speedy medical treatment to the BJP MP.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled thedemise of Naik's wife and conveyed his wishes for Naik'sspeedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No effort should be spared to keep schools open as COVID-19 cases continue to soar

As we enter the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as cases continue to soar around the world, no effort should be spared to keep schools open or prioritize them in reopening plans.Despite overwhelming evidence of the impact of schoo...

SCYSCY

SCYSCY...

IMF completes 4th review of Angola’s economic program under Extended Fund Facility

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF today completed the fourth review of Angolas economic program supported by an extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility EFF. The Boards decision allows for an immediate ...

11 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Morena district of MP: Police.

11 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Morena district of MP Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021