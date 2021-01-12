Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:07 IST
Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@Arvindharmapuri)

Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary was celebrated on Tuesday across West Bengal with political leaders and people making a beeline at his ancestral house here to pay tributes to him.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav PrasadMaurya, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiyaand party leader Suvendu Adhikari garlanded the statue of swami Vivekananda with flowers at his north Kolkata residence.

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and state minister Sashi Panja also paid floral tributes to him, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Months before the assembly elections, both the BJP and the TMC are involved in a political one-upmanship over claims on Bengal's culture and heritage.

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is scheduled to visit Swamiji's ancestral house during the day to pay tributes, said, ''Youth empowerment is key to Bharatbecoming Vishwa Guru (world leader).'' Paying tributes to Swamiji, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, ''His message of peace and universal brotherhood is of utmost relevance today and inspires all of us to strive hard in safeguarding these ideals in our beloved nation.'' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said the spirit that the great saint imparted to the world is eternal.

''The solution of all human problems lies in his noble and divine thoughts,'' Chowdhury wrote on the microblogging site.

Trinamool Congress youth wing president and MP Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a rally here to paytributes to Swamiji.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon: Bengal health department official.

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon Bengal health department official....

REUTERS NEXT-India says trust with China 'profoundly disturbed', US ties on upswing

Indias Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that trust with China had been deeply impaired after last summers border clash which resulted in the first combat deaths in 45 years. Ties with the United States, on the other ...

AP gets 4.96 lakh doses from Covaxin

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday received 4.96 lakh doses of Covaxin, the much-awaited coronavirus vaccine.A special cargo plane brought the vaccine to the Vijayawada airport from Pune on Tuesday afternoon.From there the consignment was shifted to...

Officials: Manatee in Florida had 'Trump' drawn on back

State and federal wildlife officials are investigating reports of a manatee found with Trump drawn on its back in a Florida river.The aquatic mammal was spotted over the weekend in the Homosassa River in Citrus County, the U.S. Fish and Wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021