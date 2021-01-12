Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:06 IST
Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal

Swami Vivekananda's 158th birthanniversary was celebrated on Tuesday across West Bengal withpolitical leaders and people making a beeline at his ancestralhouse here to pay tributes to him.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav PrasadMaurya, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiyaand party leader Suvendu Adhikari garlanded the statue ofSwami Vivekananda at his north Kolkata residence.

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and stateminister Sashi Panja also paid floral tributes to him, whosebirth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

Months before the assembly elections, both the BJP andthe TMC are involved in a political one-upmanship over claimson Bengal's culture and heritage.

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda, wasborn in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising theVedantic ideas.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who isscheduled to visit Swamiji's ancestral house during the day topay tributes, said, ''Youth empowerment is key to Bharatbecoming Vishwa Guru (world leader).'' Paying tributes to Swamiji, West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee said, ''His message of peace and universalbrotherhood is of utmost relevance today and inspires all ofus to strive hard in safeguarding these ideals in our belovednation.'' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress partyin the Lok Sabha, said the spirit that the great saintimparted to the world is eternal.

''The solution of all human problems lies in his nobleand divine thoughts,'' Chowdhury wrote on the microbloggingsite.

Trinamool Congress youth wing president and MPAbhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a rally here to paytributes to Swamiji.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Child dies after surgery; FIR against 3 doctors

A five-year-old boy has died aftera hernia surgery in Chhattisgarhs Korba district followingwhich police have registered an FIR against three doctors,including a government surgeon, for alleged negligence,officials said on Tuesday.No arrest...

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Iran must reverse its decision to enrich uranium at higher levels and give international diplomacy a chance to save the 2015 nuclear accord, the European Union said in a statement. The initiation of uranium enrichment to up to 20 by Iran at...

Bharat Biotech set to dispatch first consignment of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech, which hasreceived Emergency Use Authorisation approval from theDrugController General of Indiafor its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin,is set to dispatch it from the Rajv Gandhi InternationalAirport here on Tuesday evening, a senior...

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon: Bengal health department official.

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday afternoon Bengal health department official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021