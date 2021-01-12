Rallying-Australian Price flown to hospital after Dakar crash

Left Menu
Australian motorcycle rider Toby Price was flown to hospital by helicopter for checks after crashing out of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Argentine rider Luciano Benevides also crashed on the stage and was flown to the same hospital.

Representative image. Image Credit: Picryl

Australian motorcycle rider Toby Price was flown to hospital by helicopter for checks after crashing out of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The twice Dakar winner had been second overall going into the 465km ninth stage around Neom in north-west Saudi Arabia and was challenging for the lead on his KTM when he crashed after 155km.

Organisers said Price, 33, had injured his left arm and shoulder and was taken to Tabuk for X-rays. Defending champion Ricky Brabec of the United States and Britain's Sam Sunderland stopped on the stage to assist Price but will be handed back the lost time under rally regulations.

Price had posted images on the previous marathon stage of the 'bush mechanic' repairs he made to his gashed rear tyre using cable ties. New rules this year limit riders to six rear tyres for the event. Argentine rider Luciano Benevides also crashed on the stage and was flown to the same hospital.

