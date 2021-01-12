More transparency needed in TRP, base must be expanded to avoid manipulation: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Ministry will evaluate the recommendations made by the committee in the report on Television Rating Point (TRP ratings) and said that there should be more transparency in TRP and the base must be expanded to reduce the chance of manipulation. "Ministry had formed a committee on TRP ratings, on November 4, 2020. It submitted a report today. Ministry will examine it and further action will be taken. The main issue is that there should be more transparency in TRP and the base must be expanded to rule out the chance of manipulation," Javadekar.

The committee set up by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has submitted its report on Television Rating Point (TRP ratings). The Ministry will evaluate the recommendations of the committee and decide our future course of action. "The report will be discussed and given to BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council)," he added.

The Union Minister said, this report has been prepared after a detailed study and hoped that all the concerned agencies will definitely welcome this. (ANI)

