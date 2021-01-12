Left Menu
Development News Edition

More transparency needed in TRP, base must be expanded to avoid manipulation: Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Ministry will evaluate the recommendations made by the committee in the report on Television Rating Point (TRP ratings) and said that there should be more transparency in TRP and the base must be expanded to reduce the chance of manipulation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:10 IST
More transparency needed in TRP, base must be expanded to avoid manipulation: Javadekar
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Ministry will evaluate the recommendations made by the committee in the report on Television Rating Point (TRP ratings) and said that there should be more transparency in TRP and the base must be expanded to reduce the chance of manipulation. "Ministry had formed a committee on TRP ratings, on November 4, 2020. It submitted a report today. Ministry will examine it and further action will be taken. The main issue is that there should be more transparency in TRP and the base must be expanded to rule out the chance of manipulation," Javadekar.

The committee set up by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has submitted its report on Television Rating Point (TRP ratings). The Ministry will evaluate the recommendations of the committee and decide our future course of action. "The report will be discussed and given to BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council)," he added.

The Union Minister said, this report has been prepared after a detailed study and hoped that all the concerned agencies will definitely welcome this. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Class 4 student raped in UP, hospitalised after condition deteriorates

An 11-year-old student of class 4, who was allegedly raped, was on Tuesday admitted to the medical college here after her condition deteriorated.Family members of the victim alleged that after committing the crime, the accused from the same...

Parliamentary panel likely to recommend heavy penalties for violators in Personal Data Protection Bill

By Kumar Gaurav The parliamentary panel led by Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi which is scrutinizing the Personal Data Protection Bill, is likely to recommend heavy penalties for companies found to be in violation of privacy r...

Odisha receives first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine

Odisha on Tuesday receivedthe first consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine before launch ofthe vaccination programme across the state from January 16.A consignment consisting of 34 boxes weighing over1,200 kg of Covishield vaccine, manufacture...

Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 5th National Kayakalp Awards

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the 5th National Kayakalp Awards along with Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey through a video conference.In the beginning, Dr Harsh Vardhan reminded everyone about the clari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021