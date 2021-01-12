Left Menu
Parliamentary panel likely to recommend heavy penalties for violators in Personal Data Protection Bill

The parliamentary panel led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi which is scrutinizing the Personal Data Protection Bill, is likely to recommend heavy penalties for companies found to be in violation of privacy regulations, said sources on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav The parliamentary panel led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi which is scrutinizing the Personal Data Protection Bill, is likely to recommend heavy penalties for companies found to be in violation of privacy regulations, said sources on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Lekhi said, "We have been working on the bill since 2019. An advertisement was posted for public suggestions and consultations were made with experts and stakeholders. We recorded 900 suggestions and circulated them among the members. The report is now under preparation." According to sources, the report is soon to be handed over to the Parliament and it is likely to recommend heavy penalties for the violators. Interestingly, big tech giants are reportedly preparing to change their privacy policy which might have a link with the report, said the sources.

On asking about the expected timeline of submission of the report, the BJP leader did not answer properly. After 66 sittings involving 158 hours and 45 minutes, the panel has recommended 89 modifications in the bill including changes in the title and schedule of its draft that was approved by the Cabinet in December 2019.

The bill was drafted after the Supreme Court's judgment in August 2017 declaring 'Right to Privacy' a fundamental right. (ANI)

