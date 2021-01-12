Left Menu
Development News Edition

Placing blocks & holds on listing requests without any rhyme or reason must end: India at UNSC

India on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that the practice of placing blocks and holds without any rhyme or reason on requests to designate terrorists and terror groups must end, an apparent reference to China which had repeatedly blocked New Delhis bids to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.We must not countenance double standards in this battle.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:00 IST
Placing blocks & holds on listing requests without any rhyme or reason must end: India at UNSC

India on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that the practice of placing blocks and holds without ''any rhyme or reason” on requests to designate terrorists and terror groups must end, an apparent reference to China which had repeatedly blocked New Delhi's bids to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

''We must not countenance double standards in this battle. Terrorists are terrorists; there are no good and bad ones. Those who propagate this distinction have an agenda. And those who cover up for them are just as culpable,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

''Accordingly, we must reform the working methods of the Committees dealing with Sanctions and Counter Terrorism. Transparency, accountability and effectiveness are the need of the day. The practice of placing blocks and holds on listing requests without any rhyme or reason must end. This only erodes our collective credibility,” he said.

Jaishankar was speaking at the UNSC Ministerial Meeting on ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts: International cooperation in combating terrorism 20 years after the adoption of resolution 1373 (2001),’ the first address by Jaishankar to the Security Council after India began its two-year tenure on the 15-nation body this month.

Before India succeeded in its nearly 10-year long efforts to have Pakistan-based Azhar designated as a global terrorist at the UN, China, Islamabad's all-weather ally, had repeatedly blocked New Delhi’s attempts to list the Pakistan-based terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. In May 2019, India had registered a huge diplomatic win when the UN slapped sanctions against Azhar after China lifted its hold on the proposal to blacklist him. Beijing had earlier put the hold on the proposal, scuttling yet another attempt to blacklist the JeM chief. The proposal was the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist. Beijing lifting its hold was a massive diplomatic win for India, which had relentlessly pursued the matter with its international allies.

Jaishankar also underlined that enlisting and delisting individuals and entities under the UN sanctions regimes must be done objectively, “not for political or religious considerations. Proposals in this regard merit due examination before circulation.” PTI YAS AKJ AKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says Big Tech is dividing the country, after his supporters attack Congress

President Donald Trump blamed Big Tech companies on Tuesday for dividing the country days after Twitter and Facebook banned him on their platforms for encouraging the attack on the U.S. Capitol buildingI think that Big Tech is doing a horri...

SC upholds NGT order on demolition of hotel-cum-restaurant at Kangra bus stand in HP

The Supreme Court Tuesday upheld a 2016 judgement of the National Green Tribunal directing Himachal Pradesh authorities to demolish a hotel-cum-restaurant structure made at a bus stand at McLeod Ganj in Kangra district.A bench comprising Ju...

Maha bird flu: 4,000 birds culled in Latur, ops on in Parbhani

The process to cullbirds in Murumba village in Parbhani district and in twovillages in Latur district, both in Marathwada region ofMaharashtra, began on Tuesday, officials said.In Murumba village, 5,550 birds will be culled tillWednesday wh...

China's Sinovac vaccine has "general efficacy" of 50.4% in Brazil trials, says Butantan

A coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac showed general efficacy of 50.38 in a late-stage trial in Brazil, the companys local partners said on Tuesday, revealing a more modest figure after pressure for more transparency.On Thursday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021