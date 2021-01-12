Left Menu
Suvendu's father Sisir Adhikari removed from post of development agency's chairman

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:28 IST
Suvendu's father Sisir Adhikari removed from post of development agency's chairman

Nearly a month after politicalheavyweight Suvendu Adhikari quit the TMC and joined the BJP,his father and Bengal's ruling party MP Sisir Adhikari was onTuesday removed from the post of chairman of Digha ShankarpurDevelopment Authority (DSDA).

TMC MLA Akhil Giri, known to be a detractor ofSuvendu and his family, replaced Sishir Adhikari as the chiefof DSDA -- which is responsible for the upkeep and maintenanceof the beach town in Purba Medinipur.

''He did not do anything as the chairman of the DSDAand was hence removed,'' Giri said.

Currently, Adhikari is the district president of theruling party in Purba Medinipur.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the legislatorwas ''not being able to perform as the chairman of the agency''.

''Sisir-da is a veteran leader. Maybe, he was unwell.

But we were pained when he did not utter any word against hissons Suvendu and Soumendu who had been constantly attackingthe TMC after switching over to the BJP,'' Ghosh said.

Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim, however,claimed that the moment Adhikari senior ''recovers from hisailments'', he would be reappointed as chairman of DSDA.

The 80-year-old TMC MLA, however, remained unfazedabout the development.

''They can do whatever they want. I am not bothered.

This is a blatant display of power,'' he said.

According to sources, Adhikari had informed his closeassociates that he was unhappy with the way party leaders havebeen attacking his family.

Suvendu crossed over to the BJP in December, and laterhelped his brother Soumendu switch sides, after he was removedas the administrator of Kanthi Municipality. His youngerbrother Dibyendu Adhikari is an MP from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat.

''Those who have removed him will be thrown out ofpower in the next assembly polls,'' Suvendu said following hisfather's removal as DSDA chairman.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy said theoctogenarian can join the saffron camp if he wishes to.

''Suvendu and Soumendu have already joined the BJP. Itis one family after all. We are hopeful that Sisir Adhikariwill also join us. He is a veteran leader,'' Roy added.

The influential political family gave Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee's rally in their stronghold West Medinipurdistrict last month a miss, prompting her to accuse the BJP oftrying to break her party with the help of ''moneybags''.

The Adhikari family wields considerable influence inat least 40-45 assembly segments in West Medinipur, Bankura,Purulia, Jhargram, parts of Birbhum -- mainly in theJunglemahal region -- and areas in minority-dominatedMurshidabad district.

Elections to 294-member assembly are likely to be heldin April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

