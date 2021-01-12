6-7 MPs will join TMC before Assembly election: Jyotipriya Mallick

Amid the political hustle-bustle, West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Tuesday claimed 6-7 MPs from other parties would join Trinamool Congress (TMC) before Assembly elections. Briefing the media, Mallick said, "Six-seven MPs will immediately join TMC within the first week of May, before the elections. Even the MLAs who left us, have queued up for rejoining. Tushar babu, the MLA from Bankura have rejoined yesterday."

On Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, the senior TMC legislator stated, "Suvendu's thoughts are grey. I have doubts about his association with BJP. Will he stay with BJP in the coming months?" Adhikari, a former minister in the TMC government was among several leaders who joined BJP last year ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls. (ANI)

