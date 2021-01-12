Congress announces names of candidates for AMC election

Opposition Congress on Tuesdayannounced the list of candidates for the Aizawl MunicipalCorporation (AMC) election.

State Congress president Lal Thanhawla announced namesof 19 candidates, including six women at a function here.

Lal Thanhawla also inducted 103 new members intoCongress during the function.

He alleged that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF)government headed by chief minister Zoramthanga has''completely failed'' in financial management, which adverselyaffected the state's economy.

Meanwhile, state election commissioner Laima Chozahsaid the poll panel is yet to notify the AMC polls.

There are 19 seats in AMC, of which six seats arereserved for women.

The term of the corporation ended on December 10 lastyear.

Earlier, the state government has appointed the AMCcommissioner K Laldingliana as an administrator to exerciseall power and function vested on the municipal authoritiestill elections are held.

