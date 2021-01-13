Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro sabotaged anti-COVID efforts, says Human Rights Watch

Other institutions, such as the Supreme Court and Congress, have stepped up to protect Brazilians and blocked some of Bolsonaro's most damaging policies, the rights group said in the Brazil chapter of its annual world report. Bolsonaro wanted to remove the authority of states to restrict people's movements, as they sought to contain the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the United States, but the Supreme Court ruled against him.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:32 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro sabotaged anti-COVID efforts, says Human Rights Watch

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to sabotage efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in his country and pursued policies that undermine the rights of Brazilians, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday. Other institutions, such as the Supreme Court and Congress, have stepped up to protect Brazilians and blocked some of Bolsonaro's most damaging policies, the rights group said in the Brazil chapter of its annual world report.

Bolsonaro wanted to remove the authority of states to restrict people's movements, as they sought to contain the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak after the United States, but the Supreme Court ruled against him. The top court also intervened to stop his government withholding COVID-19 data from the public and ordered the administration to draft a plan to protect Brazil's vulnerable indigenous peoples from the pandemic, while Congress passed a bill forcing it to provide emergency health care to indigenous communities.

Bolsonaro has consistently downplayed the gravity of COVID-19, calling it "a little flu" and criticizing lockdowns and social distancing measures. HRW said he has disseminated misleading information about the virus. The president's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Bolsonaro has argued that lockdowns badly damage Brazil's economy and leave many out of work.

Outside of the pandemic response, Bolsonaro has also undermined women's rights, lashed out at reporters and civil society groups, and stigmatized and bullied independent Brazilian media, HRW said. "The Supreme Court and other institutions have helped to protect Brazilians and to block many, although not all, of Bolsonaro's anti-rights policies. They need to remain vigilant," said Anna Livia Arida, HRW's Brazil Associate Director.

Weakened environmental law enforcement has also allowed the illegal use of fires to clear land to soar again in the Amazon region. Deforestation hit a 12-year high in 2020, when an area of forest seven times the size of London was cleared, according to the government's space research institute (INPE). "President Bolsonaro's policies have been a disaster for the Amazon rainforest and the people who defend it," Arida said.

"He blames indigenous people, nongovernmental organizations and local residents for environmental destruction, instead of acting against criminal networks that are the driving force behind the lawlessness in the Amazon," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wiley acquires open access publisher Hindawi

Global research and education giant John Wiley Sons has acquired open access publishing major Hindawi Ltd for USD 298 million over Rs 2,000 crore.US-listed Wiley, which is present across various countries including India, said the acquisit...

Scottish seafood deliveries to resume on Jan. 18, logistics group says

The biggest logistics provider for the Scottish seafood industry said it would resume a form of delivery service to Europe on January 18, after it hit post-Brexit problems with health checks, IT-systems and customs documents.DFDS said in a ...

CCS clears Rs 48,000 crore deal to buy 83 Tejas fighters for IAF

In a major boost for Make in India in defence, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas...

'One school, One IAS' programme to launched to demolish notion that civil services only for elite

An institutehelmed by top academicsand retired IAS and IPS officers in Kerala is organising anambitious programme calledOneSchool One IAS, seeking todemolish the general notion that civil services are for theelite class alone. Kerala Govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021