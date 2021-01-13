UDF releases draft election manifesto

Aiming to woo votersin poll-bound Kerala, the opposition Congress-led UnitedDemocratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday released its draftelection manifesto highlighting that its Nyay Yojna, proposedby Rahul Gandhi, to help poor families, will be implementedinthe state.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly RameshChennithala said the final manifesto will be prepared afterconsulting people and the Front will approach the electionwith a ''democratic'' manifesto.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader RahulGandhi had proposed the Nyay Yojna, a minimum income guaranteescheme, to help the poor families in the country if voted topower.

''If we are elected to power, we will implementthe Nyay Yojna and Kerala will become the first state in thecountry to implement the same. Each deserving family willreceive Rs 6,000 each. This scheme will help eradicate povertyfrom the state,'' Chennithala told the media.

He said the final election manifesto will beprepared after consulting various seniorleaders, includingThiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor.

UDF's performance in the just concluded localbody polls was lacklustre,while the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF hadregistered impressive wins.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran on Wednesday saidhis party, if voted to power, will continue with the LifeMission project of the current government.

Earlier, last month, UDF convener M M Hassan,had said that the ambitious projects of the current LeftDemocratic Front (LDF) -- Life Mission, Adram Mission, PublicEducation Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission-- will bediscontinued.

''We will continue with the Life Mission withoutany corruption,'' Ramachandran told reporters at Kasaragod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)