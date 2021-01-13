Left Menu
Development News Edition

UDF releases draft election manifesto

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:51 IST
UDF releases draft election manifesto

Aiming to woo votersin poll-bound Kerala, the opposition Congress-led UnitedDemocratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday released its draftelection manifesto highlighting that its Nyay Yojna, proposedby Rahul Gandhi, to help poor families, will be implementedinthe state.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly RameshChennithala said the final manifesto will be prepared afterconsulting people and the Front will approach the electionwith a ''democratic'' manifesto.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader RahulGandhi had proposed the Nyay Yojna, a minimum income guaranteescheme, to help the poor families in the country if voted topower.

''If we are elected to power, we will implementthe Nyay Yojna and Kerala will become the first state in thecountry to implement the same. Each deserving family willreceive Rs 6,000 each. This scheme will help eradicate povertyfrom the state,'' Chennithala told the media.

He said the final election manifesto will beprepared after consulting various seniorleaders, includingThiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor.

UDF's performance in the just concluded localbody polls was lacklustre,while the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF hadregistered impressive wins.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran on Wednesday saidhis party, if voted to power, will continue with the LifeMission project of the current government.

Earlier, last month, UDF convener M M Hassan,had said that the ambitious projects of the current LeftDemocratic Front (LDF) -- Life Mission, Adram Mission, PublicEducation Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission-- will bediscontinued.

''We will continue with the Life Mission withoutany corruption,'' Ramachandran told reporters at Kasaragod.

PTI RRT UD BN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss boost coronavirus restrictions, shy away from full lockdown

Switzerland announced tighter measures on Wednesday to tackle new variants of the COVID-19 virus spreading across the country but fell short of implementing the full lockdown imposed by neighbouring countries to tackle the pandemic. The cou...

If I were president... From climate change to hunger, celebs state their priorities

As Democrat Joe Biden prepares for his inauguration as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20, Reuters asked celebrities what would be the first thing they would do if they were elected a world leader. Their responses ranged from a focus on cli...

Ex-HP minister claims names of hundreds of voters missing from electoral rolls in every panchayat

Former Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma on Wednesday alleged that names of hundreds of voters are missing from the electoral rolls in almost every panchayat in the state.He claimed his name, too, is mi...

TMC's Sougata Roy asks Left Front, Congress to support Mamata Banerjee to fight against BJP in Assembly polls

Slamming the Left Front and the Congress party on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sougata Roy asked both the parties to support West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in her fight against Bharatiya Janata Party BJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021