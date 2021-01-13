Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai partner 'very happy' with Trump Org despite Capitol chaos

Sajwani said he was "very, very happy" with the Trump relationship and would love to work together on any golf course projects around the world. Social media companies suspended Trump's online accounts in the wake of the Capitol assault, while a Trump-owned golf club in the United States has been stripped of hosting a major tournament.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:46 IST
Dubai partner 'very happy' with Trump Org despite Capitol chaos

Donald Trump's business partner in Dubai on Wednesday said he was interested in expanding their commercial relationship despite the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week.

Trump has faced stinging criticism after encouraging supporters on Jan. 6 to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. That led to a violent invasion during which five people died. "Our relationship with the Trump Organisation, and especially with (Trump's son and Trump Organisation executive) Eric Trump and his team, is fabulous and we have no intention to cancel or to change that relation," DAMAC Properties Chairman Hussain Sajwani told Reuters.

Dubai developer DAMAC owns the Middle East's only Trump-branded golf course, the Trump International Golf Club Dubai, which opened in 2017 and is operated by the Trump Organisation. Sajwani said he was "very, very happy" with the Trump relationship and would love to work together on any golf course projects around the world.

Social media companies suspended Trump's online accounts in the wake of the Capitol assault, while a Trump-owned golf club in the United States has been stripped of hosting a major tournament. Deutsche Bank, Trump’s biggest lender, will not do business with him in future, the New York Times reported. "We always stay away from politics and we don't get involved in politics and we have no view on any political issues. We are a very much commercial organisation and his organisation has served us well," Sajwani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Envoy calls Indian Embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

By Ashoke Raj Expressing happiness over the announcement of a new Indian embassy in Estonia by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the Estonian envoy said the move was proof of bilateral relations and trust between the two nations.The Ambassador...

Rallying-Peterhansel heading for 14th Dakar title, Cornejo's dream ends

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel was heading for a record-extending 14th Dakar title after ending Wednesdays 10th stage in Saudi Arabia with a 17 minute advantage over his closest rival Nasser Al-Attiyah.While Mr Dakar maintained his com...

Srinagar Police arrests 2 LeT terrorist associates, recovers arms, ammunition

Srinagar Police on Wednesday arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT from Bulbul Bagh Barzulla area of district Srinagar. The police said in a statement that the arrested terrorist associates hav...

SC takes suo moto cognizance on 'remediation of polluted rivers', issues notice to 5 states

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on the issue of remediation of polluted rivers observing that one of the major causes of water pollution was the discharge of non treated partially treated municipal waste and effluent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021