Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coercive action against J'khand BJP chief facing sedition

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:12 IST
No coercive action against J'khand BJP chief facing sedition

The Jharkhand High Court hasdirected the state administration not to take any coerciveaction till further orders against senior BJP leader DeepakPrakash, who faces a sedition case for allegedly trying todestabilise the JMM-Congress-RJD government.

A sedition case was registered against Prakash, theBJP's Jharkhand president and a Rajya Sabha MP, following hisclaim in a press conference on October 30 last year that thesaffron party will form the government in the state in thenext two-three months.

During the hearing of the case on Tuesday, a bench ofJustice Anand Sen also sought a response from the stategovernment after the counsel of Prakash prayed for quashing ofthe FIR against him, claiming that political statements of anykind do not fall under the category of sedition.

The government's reply should be submitted in the formof an affidavit within four weeks.

The BJP state presidents press conference was helddays before an assembly by-poll in Dumka constituency.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Congress Dumkadistrict chief Shyamal Kishore Singh, a case of sedition wasregistered against Prakash for allegedly trying to destabilisethe Jharkhand government. He was also booked for criminalconspiracy and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.

PTI IKDNN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vatican starts COVID-19 vaccinations

The Vatican, the worlds smallest state, began its COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday but it was not clear when Pope Francis would get his shot. A statement said the program started in the atrium of the large hall normally used for pa...

Resolve homebuyers' grievances within three months: UP HC to state govt

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the grievances of homebuyers and their associations within three months of receiving their complaints.A bench of justices Pankaj Naqvi and Piyush Agrawal gave this d...

3 flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines land at Delhi airport

Three flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines from Pune and Hyderabad landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, its spokesperson said.An Air India plane from Hyderabad arrived at 8.40 am with three boxes for Kurukshetra. A Vistara plane from Hyd...

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell be White House Indo-Pacific coordinator

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to name an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, a spokeswoman for Bidens transition said on Wednesday.Campbell, who served as the to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021