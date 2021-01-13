Left Menu
QUOTES-U.S. lawmaker comments on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. We stopped Donald Trump from stealing our democracy and imposing himself as a tyrant." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE NANCY MACE, REPUBLICAN OF SOUTH CAROLINA "The U.S. House of Representatives has every right to impeach the president of the United States.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:08 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE CHAIR JIM MCGOVERN, DEMOCRAT OF MASSACHUSETTS

"We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene and we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the president of the United States. This was a well-organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump. ... This Capitol was stormed. People died because of the big lies that were being told by this president and by too many people on the other side of the aisle (Republicans). ... The president of the United States instigated an attempted coup in this country. People died. Everybody should be outraged. If this is not an impeachable offense, I don't know what the hell is." HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STENY HOYER, DEMOCRAT OF MARYLAND

"There are consequences to actions and the actions of the president of the United States demand urgent, clear action by the Congress of the United States." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE SHEILA JACKSON LEE, DEMOCRAT OF TEXAS

"The president of the United States is an insurrectionist. He led an insurrection against the United States of America." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT, DEMOCRAT OF TEXAS

"America, we did stop the steal. We stopped Donald Trump from stealing our democracy and imposing himself as a tyrant." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE NANCY MACE, REPUBLICAN OF SOUTH CAROLINA

"The U.S. House of Representatives has every right to impeach the president of the United States. But what we're doing today, rushing this impeachment in an hour- or two-hour-long debate on the floor of this chamber and bypassing (the) Judiciary (Committee) poses great questions about the constitutionality of this process." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VAL DEMINGS, DEMOCRAT OF FLORIDA

"We will impeach the president of the United States twice: the first time this has been done in history. This is all about accountability, holding this president accountable." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT OF COLORADO

"He will be impeached twice because he needs to be impeached twice." (Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

