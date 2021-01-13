Padma Shri D Prakash Rao dies in Odisha, tributes pour in

Noted social activist DPrakash Rao died on Wednesday at the SCB Medical CollegeHospital in Cuttack. He was 63.

Rao succumbed to a brain stroke at 4.15 pm, SCBMedical College Hospital Emergency Officer B N Mohaparan said.

''My father was under treatment at the SCB MedicalCollege Hospital for 20 days and passed away this afternoon,''his daughter Bhanupriya said.

The hospital official said Rao was admitted after hetested positive for COVID-19, but had later recovered from thedisease. However, his condition worsened after he developedcertain neurological ailments.

Rao, a Padma Shri, was known for his contributiontowards imparting education to slum and orphan children inCuttack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor GaneshiLal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise ofRao, who earned his livelihood and undertook social activitiesby selling tea at Buxi Buzar in Cuttack.

Patnaik said the social activist's funeral will beheld with full state honours.

''Saddened by the demise of Shri D Prakash Rao. Theoutstanding work that he has done will continue motivatingpeople. He rightly saw education as a vital means toempowerment. I recall my meeting with him in Cuttack a fewyears ago. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,''Modi said on Twitter.

Patnaik said the ''Good Samaritan will always beremembered for his dedication to uplift the lives ofchildren''.

