REUTERS NEXT-Solving climate crisis will be at center of Biden's job agenda -Deese

Solving the climate crisis by boosting investments in new technologies will be at the center of the Biden administration's job creation agenda, the incoming top economic White House adviser said on Wednesday.

"I think what you are going to see across the president-elect's rescue-and-recovery strategy is an approach that puts solving the climate crisis at the center of creating jobs," Brian Deese, President-elect Joe Biden's incoming director of the National Economic Council, told the Reuters Next conference. Deese, who helped negotiate the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate when he worked under former President Barack Obama, said Biden will make good on his promise to rejoin the pact on day one. President Donald Trump began the formal process of removing the United States from the agreement after the Nov. 3 election.

Rejoining the pact will be "just the first" step on working with other countries on climate, Deese said. Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, will also make good on quickly bringing together the world's top emitters of greenhouse gases to work together on emissions reductions, Deese said. For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next. To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

