FACTBOX-Six Republicans back Trump impeachment after storming of U.S. Capitol

After spending four years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress. Below are some of the Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives votes on Wednesday: LIZ CHENEY The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:33 IST
After spending four years defending President Donald Trump's behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

Below are some of the Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives votes on Wednesday: LIZ CHENEY

The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a rising star in the party. DAN NEWHOUSE

Newhouse announced his intention to vote to impeach on the House floor during Wednesday's debate, drawing applause from the roughly two dozen Democrats on the floor. ADAM KINZINGER

A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government. JOHN KATKO

Katko was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment. FRED UPTON

Upton in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud. JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER

Herrera Beutler is a moderate from Washington state. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

