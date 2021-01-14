Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT-Philanthropists need to get 'uncomfortable' to change sector, Ford Foundation president says

He also said philanthropies should provide more unrestricted support to projects. "I think what we have too much of are investors, philanthropists, who say, 'I know what you need to do so' rather than treating you like the leader of an organization." Last year forced a reckoning, spurred by the pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality, over the deep-rooted, historic inequalities experienced by historically marginalized groups, including Black and brown Americans. Walker said he wants to focus on strengthening democracy.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 01:54 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Philanthropists need to get 'uncomfortable' to change sector, Ford Foundation president says

Philanthropists should get "uncomfortable" and acknowledge the benefits some of them have reaped from a system of social and economic inequality exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic if philanthropy is to focus on justice rather than charity, Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation said on Wednesday. "The work of philanthropy should be to pursue justice and dignity, which requires the philanthropists to get uncomfortable because it requires the philanthropists to acknowledge his or her culpability in the conditions that bring about injustice," Walker, who has been at the helm of one of the largest private foundations in the United States since 2013, said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Warren, who grew up in poverty in a small Texas town in the 1960s before ascending to the upper echelons of society, advocated for greater transparency from philanthropic organizations to ensure accountability on how tax-exempt dollars are spent. He also said philanthropies should provide more unrestricted support to projects.

"I think what we have too much of are investors, philanthropists, who say, 'I know what you need to do so' rather than treating you like the leader of an organization." Last year forced a reckoning, spurred by the pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality, over the deep-rooted, historic inequalities experienced by historically marginalized groups, including Black and brown Americans.

Walker said he wants to focus on strengthening democracy. "We have to talk about the reality that we have a system of white supremacy," Walker said. "The ultimate answer to the question of reparations is democracy because when we are a more democratic America, we won't need reparations. We will have an empowered citizenry where Blacks, whites, brown Americans all participate in the bounty of this country."

For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here [add link to the Take-a-Look] or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 12-Majority of House votes to impeach Trump after U.S. Capitol siege

A majority of the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to make Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him in his waning days in power with inciting an insurrection just a week after a viol...

Majority of U.S. House votes to impeach Trump; voting continues

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to make Donald Trump the first U.S. president ever to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection in a vote held a week after a violent mob of hi...

New York City mayor says it will end business ties with Trump Organization

New York City declared on Wednesday that it will cut business ties with the Trump Organization, and at least two companies made similar moves, citing the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week by a crowd that President Donald Trump had egge...

NTSB to hold Feb. 9 hearing to determine probable cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Wednesday it would hold a hearing on Feb. 9 to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021