U.S. Senate will not start Trump impeachment trial until next week -McConnell

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 03:38 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said his chamber would begin its impeachment trial for President Donald Trump next week after the House of Representatives transmits the article of impeachment, pushing the process into the opening days of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

"Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office. This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact," McConnell said in a statement.

