U.S. Senate will not start Trump impeachment trial until next week -McConnell

U.S. Senate will not start Trump impeachment trial until next week -McConnellReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 03:38 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said his chamber would begin its impeachment trial for President Donald Trump next week after the House of Representatives transmits the article of impeachment, pushing the process into the opening days of President-elect Joe Biden's term.
"Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office. This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact," McConnell said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Twitch Has Disabled Donald Trump's Account Indefinitely Following His Encouragement Of A Pro-Trump Mob's Attack Of The U.S. Capitol - The Verge
US President Donald Trump says there will be an ''orderly'' transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20.
Joint Session of US Congress set to formally certify Joe Biden's presidential victory
Twitch joins Facebook, Instagram on banning Donald Trump; Twitter allows him back
Facebook to block Donald Trump's accounts for at least next two weeks