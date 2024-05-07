Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav equals Rohit Sharma for joint-most centuries for Mumbai Indians in IPL

Suryakumar Yadav accomplished this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav equalled former franchise skipper Rohit Sharma to have the most hundreds for the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions on Tuesday. Suryakumar Yadav accomplished this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

In the game, Suryakumar came at a very tense situation for MI, with his team at 31/3 while chasing a 174 run target. He launched an impressive counter-attack, smashing 102* in 51 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 200.00. Both Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav have two IPL centuries each for MI. Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya, Lendl Simmons and Cameron Green have a century each for MI.

Among Indians, Suryakumar now has joint third-highest T20 centuries, levelling with Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma is at the second spot with eight centuries. Virat Kohli is at the top with nine T20 hundreds. Also, Suryakumar has levelled with David Miller of South Africa and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka for second-most T20 hundreds while batting at number four or below, with four hundreds. Australia's Glenn Maxwell is at the top with five centuries while batting number four or below.

In nine matches this season, Suryakumar has scored 334 runs at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 176.71, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 102*. Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to field first. SRH lost wickets at regular intervals from the beginning and it was knocks from Travis Head (48) and skipper Pat Cummins (35*) that took SRH to 173/8 in their 20 overs.

In the run chase, MI lost their top order early and was reeling at 31/3. It was then that Suryakumar (102*) and Tilak Varma (37*) launched a counter attack which guided MI to a win with 16 balls left. Suryakumar took home the 'Player of the Match' honour.

MI is at the ninth spot with four wins and eight losses, giving them eight points. SRH is at fourth with six wins, five losses and 12 points. (ANI)

